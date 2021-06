A Ways From Home

This bright red lobster boat was in our cove this morning, pulling traps (as evidenced by the water pouring out of them as they sat on the stern). I found this interesting, as the boat is from Martinsville, Maine which is about an hour and a half drive from Boothbay Harbor ... not sure how long it is by sea. I'm hoping someone was helping a Boothbay friend or relative, and not poaching (although poached lobster is quite delicious!)