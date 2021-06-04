Previous
What Are You Looking At? by ddw
What Are You Looking At?

A very dour Herring Gull glaring at me this morning from the top of the dock ramp! No doubt he's in a bad mood because it's foggy and rainy.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Dana Wiehl

Dana Wiehl
