Lupines

The lupines are blooming absolutely everywhere in this part of Maine right now -- so many gorgeous swathes of purple-blue with the occasional pink and white thrown in for good measure. This picture was a big patch in a meadow, mixed in with what I've always called "deer flowers" -- pale pinkish-white blossoms. I have no idea what their proper name is, but whenever they were in flower at our Connecticut house, I'd often see deer in amongst them.