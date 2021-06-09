Previous
Tricky by ddw
Photo 2350

Tricky

It's been unusually hot here in Maine over the last couple of days, with temperatures reaching into the 90's!

I somehow doubt that whoever lives in this old house will be able to open that window in hopes of catching a cooling breeze. Another in my growing collection of "Down East ruins".
Dana Wiehl

@ddw
Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
