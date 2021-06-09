Sign up
Photo 2350
Tricky
It's been unusually hot here in Maine over the last couple of days, with temperatures reaching into the 90's!
I somehow doubt that whoever lives in this old house will be able to open that window in hopes of catching a cooling breeze. Another in my growing collection of "Down East ruins".
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Dana Wiehl
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
window
ruin
maine
lopsided
