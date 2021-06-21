VIP Visitors

Today brought fog and rain ... and very important visitors in the form of our son Evan, his wife Chelsea, and our two granddaughters Nora and Willa! They will be staying with us at Portside for the next several days, and we are over the moon. Mr. W and I are sleeping at Periwinkle Cottage, but we'll be spending our days in Boothbay Harbor with the family.



Here's a collage showing Evan, Chelsea and Nora on the dock at Portside, Willa showing off a shell treasure she found on the beach, and a picture of Nora beating the pants off her grandmother during a rousing game of Uno!

