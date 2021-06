A Bloomin' Wonderful Day!

We all had a terrific time today in the bright sunshine after yesterday's rain. We visited the Maine Botanic Gardens early this afternoon, and the girls really enjoyed the Childrens' Garden and seeing some of the trolls.



Later in the afternoon, we took a boat tour of the harbour and some of the islands and lighthouses, as well as visiting "Seal Rock", and watching a lobster trap being pulled up and meeting the occupant of said lobster up close and personal. Such excitement!