Good Clean Fun!

With today's full moon, the tides have been exceptionally low and high. This afternoon, the tide was very low, and the girls had a ton of fun out on the beach exploring and getting gloriously muddy. Here are Nora and Willa in their element ... shortly before Nora managed to have the mud suck her shoes off, and she had to be rescued by her Daddy! Needless to say, after this excursion, the hose was put to good use out on the deck before anyone came inside for a thorough scrubbing down in the shower!

