A (Small) Sighting

As we left Boothbay Harbor early this afternoon, heading back to Boston for a week or so, we took a little detour around to the other side of the harbour, in hopes of spotting some of those elusive windjammers. We did manage to spot two berthed at the town pier, but sadly didn't see any under full sail. The boat on the left is the Lynx, and her companion on the right is a mystery to me -- I couldn't make out her name, but she is flying some sort of British flag.



Beastly HOT today with temperatures in the high 90's and humid.

