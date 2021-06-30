Yikes!

We have just had a severe thunderstorm blast through town, hopefully breaking the hold of the recent heatwave. I was trying to photograph a lightning bolt (no easy task! -- and unsuccessfully, I might add), Mr. W gasped and said "My God! Look!" Windows had blown out of the building circled above! We could see two big panes of glass blowing off to the right a good distance before they disappeared from view behind other buildings. I really hope no one was injured or killed ... not something you expect to have happen.

