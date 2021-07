A Bowl Full Of Summer

We are having guests over for dinner tomorrow evening to celebrate July 4th. I put together a very summery menu, assuming we would be enjoying our meal al fresco on the terrace, but the weather forecast calls for (yet more) rain, gloom, and cool temperatures, so I suspect we will move the feast indoors!





Here's the start of a nectarine and raspberry crisp -- it's now baking in the oven, and smelling very good!