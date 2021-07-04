Previous
Fourth of July Feast by ddw
Fourth of July Feast

Here is the Grilled Tuna Nicoise Salad I made for tonight's little Fourth of July celebration. It will be followed by that Nectarine and Raspberry Crisp that I made yesterday.

It looks like the weather is trying to cheer up, although I don't trust it enough to entertain out on our terrace this evening!
Dana Wiehl

@ddw
