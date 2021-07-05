Previous
Next
A Refreshing Change by ddw
Photo 2379

A Refreshing Change

After what feels like days and days of gloomy, gray, rainy, dreary weather we finally saw some blue sky today. What a thrill!
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise