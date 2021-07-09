Fun In The Rain

The vestiges of tropical storm Elsa are making their way inland here in Maine this morning -- it's raining quite enthusiastically, and they promise some gusty winds later on.



This morning, our landscape architect came over to meet with us and our landscaper to go over the plan for the front garden revamp. What a day to do it! There we all were in the bucketing rain, spray painting blue lines all over the place -- no doubt it will all have to be resprayed once the rain stops!



At first glance, I thought our neighbour across the cove was having fantasies about being a lifeguard, what with his oddly positioned lounge chair underneath an umbrella, on top of a picnic table, but when I looked closer, I could see he is actually fishing!





