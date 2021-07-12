Previous
Next
Dogatonic* by ddw
Photo 2386

Dogatonic*

* (not catatonic!)

A gray, drizzly day in Maine. Mabel has given up hope of having a nap in the sun on the deck, and instead is making do with Mr. W's lap and the kitchen windowsill for a pillow!
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise