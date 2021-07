How The Other Half Live

Well well well! Look who is moored in our waters today! Is it James Bond? or perhaps an arch nemesis of his ... some evil genius with a Persian cat?



Behold the superyacht Amara -- all 187 feet of her, complete with private helicopter, no less! She arrived yesterday, and that helicopter was whizzing back and forth all afternoon long to places unknown. Conspicuous consumption on a grand scale!