A Tad Tipsy

Meet Gulliver -- our newest "pet". Mr. W bolted him to the top of the "gallows" at the top of the ramp leading down to our float this afternoon. I love the way he's a bit wobbly on his legs (the gull, not Mr. W!), as if he's had a tot or two too many of grog!



PS: Still foggy, gloomy, and gray out.