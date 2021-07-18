Previous
Build An Ark! by ddw
Photo 2392

Build An Ark!

It is pouring rain here today -- great big fat drippy drops. Also rumbles of thunder to further darken the mood. This is a jazzed up image of our deck with lots of rainy ripples on it.

I may have some interesting news tomorrow or the next day. Stay tuned.
Dana Wiehl

Nice shot
July 18th, 2021  
