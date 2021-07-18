Sign up
Photo 2392
Build An Ark!
It is pouring rain here today -- great big fat drippy drops. Also rumbles of thunder to further darken the mood. This is a jazzed up image of our deck with lots of rainy ripples on it.
I may have some interesting news tomorrow or the next day. Stay tuned.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
rain
,
maine
,
deluge
moni kozi
ace
Nice shot
July 18th, 2021
