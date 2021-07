Suspicion

Early morning goings-on at the dock across the cove. Robbie and Daniel and Suspicion are busy unloading lobster traps. We're not entirely sure what goes on over there -- fishermen come steaming in, laden with (empty) traps which they unload, and then they head back out to sea unburdened. They must unload their catch elsewhere, but we can't figure out why they deliver the traps here -- do they need repair? do they rent them? It's a mystery, but we do enjoy seeing the boats come and go!