Tomato Harvest

What a lovely surprise to find a great big bowl full of tomatoes ready for picking on our terrace upon our return from Maine yesterday! These will be a major ingredient in tonight's dinner -- I plan to blister them to bring out their sweetness even more, and then toss them with some fresh basil (also home grown), some fresh corn, a little balsamic vinegar, a good sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and of course some pasta.



Another lovely surprise awaiting our homecoming was a delightful book from a friend. It's a search and find book starring our very own Mabel! The grandchildren are going to love this when they come visit!