Where's Mabel? by ddw
Photo 2399

Where's Mabel?

This afternoon Mabel decided it would be fun to create today's photo starring herself in a "Where's Mabel?" game. She tried very hard to make herself invisible in her pile of toys ... can you find her? (Pretend it's hard!)
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Photo Details

