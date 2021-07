Russian Sage

Our poor terrace has been sadly neglected this summer, what with all the goings-on in Maine. None of the planters have been given new flowers, and the only things growing are the two tomato plants I put in pots a month or so ago, some perennial herbs, a few Shasta daisies from last year, and this Perovskia (Russian Sage) which appears to be reveling in benign neglect.