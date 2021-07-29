Previous
Mirage by ddw
Photo 2403

Mirage

The ghost of the old manifesting itself in the new. The reflection of the Boston State House against the rising walls of the monstrously huge Winthrop Center project, as seen through our dining room windows.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Dana Wiehl

