Photo 2403
Mirage
The ghost of the old manifesting itself in the new. The reflection of the Boston State House against the rising walls of the monstrously huge Winthrop Center project, as seen through our dining room windows.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
0
0
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2403
photos
18
followers
7
following
658% complete
View this month »
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
boston
,
state house
,
winthrop center
Leave a Comment
