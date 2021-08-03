Sign up
Photo 2408
Goodnight Boston
The one and only picture I took all day! A beautiful sunset over the Charles River this evening.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
0
0
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2408
photos
18
followers
7
following
659% complete
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
sunset
,
boston
