Goodnight Boston by ddw
Photo 2408

Goodnight Boston

The one and only picture I took all day! A beautiful sunset over the Charles River this evening.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Dana Wiehl


@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
