Be Glad ... by ddw
Be Glad ...

... that you do not have to view the world through my eyes! I really do think it might be time to go to the optometrist for a new pair of glasses ... what say you?
Dana Wiehl

Betsey ace
I think a pre-birthday visit is in order!
August 5th, 2021  
