Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Next
Photo 2410
Be Glad ...
... that you do not have to view the world through my eyes! I really do think it might be time to go to the optometrist for a new pair of glasses ... what say you?
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
1
1
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2410
photos
18
followers
7
following
660% complete
View this month »
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
spectacles
,
good grief
Betsey
ace
I think a pre-birthday visit is in order!
August 5th, 2021
