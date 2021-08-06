Sign up
Photo 2411
The Sous Chef Attends The Master
This is just the best present ever! The amazing Mr. W took it upon himself to bake a cake for the birthday festivities tomorrow.
Mabel was very attentive, and carefully studied every movement made by the pâtissier. She was very happy to assist with clean up as well, assiduously licking every last drip off the floor.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
baking
,
birthday cake
,
amazing mr. w
