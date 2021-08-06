Previous
The Sous Chef Attends The Master by ddw
Photo 2411

The Sous Chef Attends The Master

This is just the best present ever! The amazing Mr. W took it upon himself to bake a cake for the birthday festivities tomorrow.

Mabel was very attentive, and carefully studied every movement made by the pâtissier. She was very happy to assist with clean up as well, assiduously licking every last drip off the floor.
