A Very Happy Birthday!

Such a lovely, lovely day spent with our sons and grandchildren to celebrate my 65th birthday!



Tom, Elliott and Henry arrived from Connecticut in Boston (sadly missing mom Kristin who was not feeling well), and Evan, Chelsea, Nora and Willa arrived from Vermont to help me celebrate my birthday in Boston today.



So very, very lovely to see them all, and to be together today. Here you can see me opening presents, along with the grandkids busily finding Mabel, and of course Mr. W's masterpiece cake!!!! What a lovely, lovely day!

