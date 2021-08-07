Previous
Next
A Very Happy Birthday! by ddw
Photo 2412

A Very Happy Birthday!

Such a lovely, lovely day spent with our sons and grandchildren to celebrate my 65th birthday!

Tom, Elliott and Henry arrived from Connecticut in Boston (sadly missing mom Kristin who was not feeling well), and Evan, Chelsea, Nora and Willa arrived from Vermont to help me celebrate my birthday in Boston today.

So very, very lovely to see them all, and to be together today. Here you can see me opening presents, along with the grandkids busily finding Mabel, and of course Mr. W's masterpiece cake!!!! What a lovely, lovely day!
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise