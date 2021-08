A Breakfast Guest

This handsome Great Blue Heron decided to join us this morning for a spot of breakfast. He was searching for a fishy meal (perhaps a kipper? lol!) as he stalked around in Mill Cove on his long legs. I didn't see him find much, but then a second heron flew in and alighted at the far end of the cove and our visitor decided to go join him/her. Perhaps the buffet was more bountiful there!