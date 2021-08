Hang 'Em High

Well I certainly would hang the #!?*@!! so-and-sos who perpetrated this latest indignity on our lovely Sweet Haven rental house. Some ill-mannered "charmer" thought it would be a great jape to untie the halyard on our flag pole and then hoist one of their nasty old sandals to the top. No way to get it down other than to find a very tall ladder and shinny up there. Why do people do these things??????