So Innocent-Looking by ddw
So Innocent-Looking

Last night's almost full moon rising above our cove. (Yes ... I am "cheating" today, but I have an awful lot of hurricane preparation to deal with and I figure that gives me permission!)

Let's hope that beautiful orb doesn't conspire with horrid Henri to make the tides super high, and the storm surge bad ...

21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Dana Wiehl

