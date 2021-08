Down East Blipmeet

Despite Tropical Storm Henri's best efforts to throw a spanner in the works and ruin some long-laid plans, we managed to salvage some of them.



Fellow blippers tlde and Kd (sisters) and their husbands traveled to Sweet Haven where they were meant to enjoy a week, but ended up with only half a week because of Henri's menacing meandering. Tonight we all got together for wine and cheese and lots of talking and laughter, which was absolutely wonderful!