Photo 2437
Just Before Dark
A gloomy gray day (another one!) here in Boston. Tropical Storm Ida is making her way here with her cloak of rain. Not much else to report, so over and out.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
boston
,
dusk
,
washington street
