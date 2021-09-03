Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2439
TGIF!
The first glass of wine this week (not to mention this month!) -- and I'm looking forward to enjoying it! (Dachshund glass was a gift from a generous friend!)
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2439
photos
18
followers
7
following
668% complete
View this month »
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine
,
tgif
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close