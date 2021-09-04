Nora's Birthday Party

Today we drove to Vermont so we could help Nora celebrate her 7th birthday with a great backyard party complete with gigantic bouncy castle and of course a wonderful cake!



This collage shows the Birthday Girl blowing out her candles, Nora with her posse of girlfriends, little sister Willa in a fairy frame of mind, Willa helping to blow out the last of the candles with an airlift from Papa, the bouncy castle, and Poppy holding the guests spellbound with his read-aloud rendition of "The Book With No Pictures!"



