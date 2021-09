Welcome Home, Popeye!

A lovely surprise in today's post. Back at the end of August, we had a friend come visit us in Maine. While she was there, she photographed this guy rowing a dinghy out to his lobster boat and I admired her picture. Today she sent me a print which I am thrilled to have! I'm going to frame it and hang it in the guest house at Sweet Haven as a sweet reminder of a very fun time. Thank you so much, Kd!