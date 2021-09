Hooligans

There is a large and very raucous gang of crows living in a pine tree next to our house. What a bunch of thugs they are! They mercilessly taunt poor "Gulliver" and I often see them sitting like this on his head, where he usually also receives the added indignity of several pecks aimed at his eyes. Mabel takes special joy in chasing them off, although I don't think they are particularly intimidated by her!