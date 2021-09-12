Sign up
Photo 2448
Sunday Lace
The lace edging on my nightgown created pretty shadows on the floor this morning as the sunshine streamed in the windows.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
Tags
shadows
,
lace
,
maine
