Previous
Next
Sunday Lace by ddw
Photo 2448

Sunday Lace

The lace edging on my nightgown created pretty shadows on the floor this morning as the sunshine streamed in the windows.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise