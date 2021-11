Awards For Valour

(Or "Any excuse for a glass of wine!) Today we braved the Thanksgiving crowds and went grocery shopping for this Thursday's big feast. I really dislike grocery shopping at the best of times, but jockeying for position in front of the brussels sprouts along with what felt like the rest of the Massachusetts population today really tested my resolve!



Those snazzy dachshund glasses were a gift to us from a lovely person who used to work here.