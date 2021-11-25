Previous
Next
Thanksgiving by ddw
Photo 2522

Thanksgiving

A lovely day spent with lovely people! Here are our dear friends and neighbours celebrating Thanksgiving with us in Boston.

A good time was had by all, and waaaaaay too many calories were consumed, but we are all very thankful for ... everything.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise