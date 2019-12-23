Previous
Next
Heading on up by deanr
33 / 365

Heading on up

23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Dean Robieson

ace
@deanr
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dean Robieson ace
@casablanca Thanks for your constructive feedback on (the previous version of) my image . I had a second look and you were right. I have removed the distracting highlight and re-posted, just because I can ! Thanks.
December 24th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise