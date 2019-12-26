Previous
Crystal Ball Orchid by deanr
Crystal Ball Orchid

My daughter bought me one of those neat crystal balls you take photos through as a Christmas gift. I took a pic of one of my Wife's Orchids, bumped the exposure levels up and shifted the white balance and this is what i got.
Dean Robieson

