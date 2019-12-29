Previous
Steam Punk Art by deanr
Steam Punk Art

I have been intrigued by Steam Punk for a while so my wife made me this Steam Punk inspired art work for my birthday because she's clever. It's in a nice frame beside my side of our bed.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Dean Robieson

@deanr
julia ace
Looks cool .. I have gone to a view SP events and they are real fun to photograph.. check out some of my photo's taken at Glenbrook SP event held every year keep an eye out for it http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2019-09-15 a few more images taken at the same time if you scroll through ..
December 29th, 2019  
Juhstin
This is very interesting :-)
December 29th, 2019  
