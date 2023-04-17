Previous
Daffodils & Rosie by deb33
Daffodils & Rosie

It’s spring in Michigan and our 16 year old blind Shih Tzu loves being outside.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Debra Groth

@deb33
