Pricing Inventory by deb67
2 / 365

Pricing Inventory

Sorting, pricing and packaging some stock before it heads out to the store.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Debby

@deb67
Boo ace
ooh nice...I have promised myself to paint stones this year...going to have a go anyway
January 2nd, 2020  
Boo ace
oh and welcome to 365!
January 2nd, 2020  
Debby
@huvesaker definitely give it a try-sometimes it’s more about the process than the end product😉. It’s very relaxing.
January 2nd, 2020  
Debby
@huvesaker thanks-I’ve attempted this year long task a couple times... I’m determined to make it through the year🤪
January 2nd, 2020  
