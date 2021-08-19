Previous
5 - 365 by debbiedidit
5 / 365

5 - 365

The Bug Hotel at Ray Harral Nature Park in Broken Arrow, OK. This is the park we always go walking in. Beautiful pathways with tree canopies that keep you in shade throughout. I love this park.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Debbie

@debbiedidit
1% complete

View this month »

