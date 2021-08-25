Previous
11 - 365 by debbiedidit
11 / 365

11 - 365

Lake Bixhoma. Love this pretty little lake in Bixby. Walked around the lake and petted the sweet little goats.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Debbie

@debbiedidit
