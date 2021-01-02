Previous
Green on Green by debgasc
5 / 365

Green on Green

It is POURING with rain today, but this hellebore caught my eye yesterday and I'd planned to capture it for today. So I ran out and grabbed some shots before my camera got too wet.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Benno
nice closeup - I admire your determination - good way to start the year ;-) All the best!
January 2nd, 2021  
DebbieG
@bpfoto thank you!
January 2nd, 2021  
Ricksnap ace
Excellent closeup, nice capture of raindrops too
January 2nd, 2021  
