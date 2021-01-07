Previous
Chickadee in the forest by debgasc
10 / 365

Chickadee in the forest

So loving my recently purchased 75-300 zoom (150-600 mm equiv), that helps make these bird pictures possible.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
