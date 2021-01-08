Previous
Can Spring be Far Behind? by debgasc
11 / 365

Can Spring be Far Behind?

This is in my neighbour's garden, not mine, but soon I will have sheets of them. And I saw some elsewhere in the neighbourhood before New Year!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
