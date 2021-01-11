Corydalis Leaves

As the seasons progress, you will likely see more and more garden shots in my stream. I find the 365 project a great way to track what's blooming and when in my garden (plus, tbh, I love macro photography). On Jan 25th last year, I shot these leaves, not remembering what they were but appreciating the golden brown foliage and the way the rain collected on it. This year, I remember that later it will have quite modest but delicate mauve flowers. It's a variety of Corydalis, which grows well in local gardens but is more commonly seen with yellow flowers and bright green foliage. Watch out for my pic of the flowers later this spring!