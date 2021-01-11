Previous
Next
Corydalis Leaves by debgasc
14 / 365

Corydalis Leaves

As the seasons progress, you will likely see more and more garden shots in my stream. I find the 365 project a great way to track what's blooming and when in my garden (plus, tbh, I love macro photography). On Jan 25th last year, I shot these leaves, not remembering what they were but appreciating the golden brown foliage and the way the rain collected on it. This year, I remember that later it will have quite modest but delicate mauve flowers. It's a variety of Corydalis, which grows well in local gardens but is more commonly seen with yellow flowers and bright green foliage. Watch out for my pic of the flowers later this spring!
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise