Lichen by debgasc
15 / 365

Lichen

Another grey rainy day today, but there is beauty to be found if you look for it. I love the variety of textures on this small area of my old apple tree. Did I mention I love macro photography?
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
4% complete

